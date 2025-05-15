Gigi and Bradley Cooper spark engagement talk

Days after hard-launching their two-year-old relationship on social media, supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper have now sparked engagement buzz.

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, 30, who finally made her long-rumoured relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper, 50, Instagram official last week, has now sparked engagement talks, as she stepped out with a gold band on her wedding ring finger, before a source confirmed that the two are set to take their relationship to next level.

“Gigi and Bradley are in love,” a well-placed industry source confirmed to a foreign publication. “She got everyone talking by wearing a ring, but she hasn’t actually told anyone that they’re married or even engaged. However, it’s no secret that’s ultimately what she wants.”

The person also mentioned that Hadid ‘wouldn’t be investing this much energy’ into her relationship with the ‘Maestro’ actor, if that ‘wasn’t something Bradley was open to as well’.

“They’ve both agreed they want a child. Lea is growing up fast and Bradley would like to give her a sibling, so it’s expected that he and Gigi will begin trying very soon,” the source revealed. “They aren’t going to rush it – ideally, Gigi would like to get married first, but a baby is high on her list.”

Notably, Gigi Hadid, who first sparked romance rumours with Cooper in late 2023, was previously in a long-term relationship with ‘One Direction’ singer Zayn Malik from 2015 until they broke up in October 2021, following the latter’s argument with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda. They share a daughter, Khai, 4.

On the other hand, Bradley Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, 8, with former partner, Russian model Irina Shayk.