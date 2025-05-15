India, Pakistan exchange captured soldiers in goodwill gesture

In a rare display of goodwill, Pakistan on Wednesday handed over a Border Security Force (BSF) constable to Indian authorities, while the Indian side reciprocated by returning a Pakistan Rangers official.

The BSF constable, Purnam Kumar, was apprehended by Pakistani forces on April 23, 2025, after he inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory through the Ganda Singh Wala/Ferozepur sector.

On the Indian side of the border , Muhammadullah, a personnel of Punjab Rangers, had been taken into custody by BSF officials under similar circumstances.

The exchange followed several flag meetings between the border forces of the two countries, culminating in the successful repatriation of both individuals earlier today.

In a statement released by the Indian Border Security Force, it was confirmed that Purnam Kumar was returned safely by the Pakistan Rangers. Indian officials appreciated the gesture, describing it as a positive signal amid ongoing tensions.

This development comes at a time when diplomatic relations between Pakistan and India remain strained. The two nations have kept their borders sealed following limited skirmishes, and engagements between the two sides have been minimal.

The mutual repatriation of border personnel is being seen as a rare yet constructive move in the current geopolitical context.