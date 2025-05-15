Pakistanis, Kashmirs rally against Indian aggression in Brussels

The Pakistani community and Kashmiris held a peaceful demonstration against Indian aggression in front of the European Parliament in Brussels.

A large number of Pakistanis and Kashmiris from different European cities participated in the demonstration wherein they raised slogans to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army, besides calling out India for violating international laws.

Addressing the participants, EU-Pak Friendship Federation Chairman Chaudhry Parvez Iqbal and community leader Mehar Safdar Ali said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, which has always desired peace. But they warned that Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be misconstrued as weakness.

They paid a rich tribute to the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression. They said that 250 million Pakistanis are standing by the Pakistan Army and are ready to give any sacrifice for the country.

A large number of youths from Morocco, Algiers, Turkey, Tunis and other Muslim countries also participated in the demonstration and raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and its armed forces.

Participants of the demonstration demanded the global community, especially the EU, take notice of human rights violations by India and urged them to paly role in securing lasting peace in South Asia.

Special prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Pakistan at the end.