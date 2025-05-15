Education-centric key to progressive Pakistan: CM

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that education-centric policies are imperative to harness the inherent quality of our youth enabling them to lead toward a brightened and progressive future of Pakistan.

She was addressing laptop and scholarship distribution ceremony at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here on Wednesday.

She underlined the importance of education and said that “only through education we could bring a qualitative improvement in our attitude in addition to completing with the other developed countries of the world.”

She said that the Punjab government allocated huge funds to provide laptops and scholarships to the talented but marginalised students who contribute their productive role in the overall growth of Pakistan.

She made several major announcements during her address including launch of a Metrobus service in Faisalabad next year and introduction of green electric buses which would help in promoting a new era of urban mobility and sustainability for the city.

She revealed a comprehensive Faisalabad Development Plan on Lahore pattern and said that her government is committed to transforming not just cities but villages also into model community centers across the division.

She expressed deep pride in the youth and termed them greatest strength of the nation and progressive future of the country. “We want to make Pakistan a greatest power in the world”, she said and attributed recent national victories to the unity of leadership and the people.

She said that historic successes against adversaries were only possible because of the cohesion.

The youth should remain away from those who seek to divide the nation and spread hatred, she added.

Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the valor of Pak armed forces and spirit of the youth. She particularly highlighted the recent military victories and recalled the legacy of nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.

She said that the people warned my father Nawaz Sharif against testing nuclear weapons due to fear of sanctions, but he (Nawaz Sharif) said that it was a matter of national security and he did it.

She contrasted the patriotism of May 28 and May 10 with the unrest of May 9 and said that the youth have rejected the politics of hate.

She urged the students to serve the nation with unity and integrity in addition to concentrating on their education as their future lies in laptops not weapons.

She said that distribution of scholarships and laptops is not a charity for youth but it is their right. She said that she had belief in the potential of youth and they would surely lead Pakistan forward.

She also saluted the sacrifices of Pak armed forces, police and civilians especially those injured or martyred in defense of the nation.

She acknowledged the bravery of air force pilots and thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sindhu on behalf of 12,000 students of Faisalabad for their leadership and commitment to national security.

She also commended her administrative team including Provincial Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Dr. Farrakh Naveed for their dedication and performance.