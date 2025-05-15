1 dead, 10 injured in Quetta blast targeting convoy of PPP MPA

One person was killed and 10 others injured when a blast struck the convoy of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta on Wednesday, but the lawmaker was unharmed.

“The convoy of PPP MP Ali Madad Jatak was attacked with hand grenades and fired upon on Sariab Road in Quetta. The incident took place near Munir Mengal Chowk. Ali Madad Jatak was unharmed in the attack, but his vehicle was partially damaged,” Sariab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asif Ghafoor told the media

He said five people were injured in the incident, who were immediately moved to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital and Civil Hospital.

Ghafoor said a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area to launch an investigation that was under way. He said Jatak was heading towards a meeting place along with his convoy to attend a victory rally.

However, a statement issued by the Balochistan Health Department said 11 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital Accident and Trauma Centre.

It added that after being provided initial medical aid, the injured were shifted to the trauma centre for further treatment, while one person died during treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, saying that attacks on public leadership were attacks on the province’s peace. “The elements hostile to the state will be made an example of.”

The Balochistan government also condemned the attack and sought a report.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the attack. He termed the attempted attack a “cowardly and brazen act of terrorism”, affirming that such desperate attempts would not shake the party’s resolve.

Bilawal expressed hope that the terrorists involved in targeting the convoy would soon be brought to justice. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident and stressed that the best possible medical treatment must be ensured for them.

Separately, MNA and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mubarak Zeb, remained unhurt on Wednesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated outside his residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, partially damaging the house.

In a statement on his official X account, he said that the blast targeted him and his family, confirming that no one was injured in the blast. He condemned the incident as a cowardly act and stated firmly that no one could demoralise him with these tactics.

“The main gate of my house was blown up with a bomb,” he added.