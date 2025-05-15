More Graves

On Tuesday, four bodies lay sprawled near Galangoor, a barren stretch outside Nushki. The dead were neither soldiers nor spies. They were truck drivers. Men who navigated Pakistan’s roads to earn a living, not to make headlines. Three days earlier, they had been abducted while transporting LPG tankers. When their corpses were found, bullet wounds told the rest.

They were executed for who they were. Punjabis. Read that again and again until the tragedy sets in.

The horror was not unfamiliar. From Duki to Turbat, the same playbook has unfolded dozens of times. Militants ambush civilians, identify them by province, and shoot them as symbols of a federation they oppose. No ransom demands. Just cold-blooded murder, filmed for propaganda or buried in silence.

Though no group has claimed responsibility for the Nushki killings, all signs point to the Balochistan Liberation Army: an outfit that has for years waged war not just against the state, but against its fellow citizens. Their strategy is precise. They sow fear, fracture unity, and ensure that Balochistan becomes synonymous with bloodshed, not belonging.

In 2024 alone, over 150 civilians were killed in Balochistan in similar incidents. As many as 23 passengers were lined up and shot in Musakhail. Nine labourers were offloaded and executed near Nushki. Coal miners, mechanics, borewell diggers, all slain for the languages they spoke, the IDs they carried.

And what has the state offered in return? Condemnation. Vows of justice. Occasional raids. But the highways remain exposed. The killers remain emboldened. And the message to thousands of working-class Pakistanis who cross provincial lines for survival is unmistakable: you’re on your own.

It is no longer enough to promise that perpetrators “will not be spared.” The state must confront a hard truth–its counterinsurgency playbook has not kept pace with the brutality it faces. And more critically, the families of the murdered must not be left with only condolences. *