Huawei signs MoU with Education ministry to train 300,000 Pakistani students

News Desk

Huawei Technologies will train students from the Federal Directorate of Education. To this respect, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Huawei Technologies Pakistan, Private Limited in Islamabad on Wednesday.

It is a landmark step toward Pakistan’s digital transformation, marking the first phase of Huawei’s ambitious plan to train 300,000 Pakistani youth in cutting-edge ICT skills.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui witnessed the signing ceremony.

