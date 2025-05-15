Pakistan Army has won hearts, says Ahmed Bin Maqsood

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the house of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Maqsood, Chief Executive of Master City Group and Adam City Group, and congratulated him on the birth of his son, Muhammad Adam bin Ahmed.

At the moment, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Maqsood praised the Pak Army for its victory against a 10-times greater enemy and announced that Master City, Adam City Group going to make an important announcement for the families of the martyrs.

On this occasion, Sheikh Ahmed bin Maqsood said that the Pakistan Army is our pride and has won the hearts of the people. He paid heavy tribute to the armed forces.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Maqsood said that we salute those mothers whose brave sons have given a befitting reply to the enemy to defend the motherland and said, ‘We are proud of our heroes, and the Modi government will always remember the exemplary defeat.’ On this occasion, Executive Director Master City Ali Iftikhar Cheema was also present.