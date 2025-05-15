NAB initiates disbursement of Rs1.34bn among housing scam victims

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, in a significant development, has successfully recovered Rs1.34 billion in Formanities Housing Society scandal and promptly initiated commencement of the same among 1,446 affectees of the said scam.

Marking this milestone, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Ahtram Dar stated that, keeping in view the special directives of the Chairman NAB to ensure completion of cheque distribution before Eid-ul-Adha, the Lahore Bureau has been decided to remain operational over the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) to continue delivering services to the victims. The initiative is designed to maximize relief delivery within the shortest possible time.

DG NAB also announced the withdrawal of the requirement to bring stamp papers for cheque collection, a move aimed at facilitating the process for the affectees. He further emphasised that providing rapid and prioritised relief to the general public remains a core directive of the Chairman NAB.

He also noted that NAB Lahore has previously succeeded in disbursing compensation to thousands of victims within a remarkably short period. Reaffirming the Bureau’s commitment, he further stated that redressing the grievances of housing sector victims, remains their foremost priority. However, DG NAB Lahore also instructed all victims of the Formanities Housing Scam to ensure for bringing their original documentation for receiving cheques to facilitate a smooth and efficient process.