Uncertainty surrounds the visit of 500 Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

India is targeting its own citizens, including Sikhs, in an attempt to build hostility against Pakistan, according to security sources.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary will be observed on June 30, say security sources.

The Modi government has barred Sikhs from traveling to Pakistan on the occasion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary, security sources report.

India has imposed a ban on the entry of Sikhs into Pakistan since May 7, 2025, according to security sources.

By hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs, India has also shut down the Kartarpur Corridor, security sources state.

Amid Indian aggression, India attacked Sikh-majority areas and attempted to destroy their places of worship, say security sources.

India even fired missiles in Amritsar to incite Sikhs against Pakistan, according to security sources. India made a malicious attempt to carry out drone attacks on the sacred Sikh site of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and tried to place the blame on Pakistan, security sources reveal.