Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, on Wednesday visited the Lahore office of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), where he held an important meeting with TDAP’s Director-General, Rafiya Syed. According to a spokesperson, the meeting discussed initiatives promoting minority inclusion in trade and tourism. One of the key topics discussed was the involvement of the Sikh community in the Kartarpur religious tourism trail.