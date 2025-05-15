Sindh, UNICEF discuss collaborative plans to improve health, education

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and UNICEF Representative for Pakistan Abdullah A Fadil and his delegation underscored the ongoing robust partnership between the Sindh government and UNICEF.

The CM and the visiting UNICEF country chief discussed the current two-year Rolling Workplans (2023-2024) in a meeting held here at CM House on Wednesday.

These jointly developed and approved work plans encompass a wide array of crucial sectors, including Health, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), as well as Planning & Development, Social Welfare, Local Government, and Labour & Human Resources.

Murad Ali Shah said that UNICEF’s strategic support is strategically aligned with the Sindh government’s core objectives of fostering inclusive, resilient, and gender-responsive development across the province. The CM said that important initiatives within the multi-sectoral work plan are yielding tangible results.

UNICEF’s $5.5 million health project is bolstering Sindh’s health infrastructure by enhancing maternal, neonatal and child health (MNCH) services and fortifying the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

The CM, discussing with the UNICEF country head, said that his government’s focus remains on ensuring equitable access and achieving comprehensive immunisation coverage throughout Sindh.

The Nutrition project of Rs17.5 million emphasises improving the nutritional well-being of mothers and children, addressing adolescent health, and promoting early childhood development.

The critical mission of polio eradication continues with UNICEF providing vital technical, human resource, and communication support to the Emergency Operations Centre.

The Child Protection is a $3.2 million program under which efforts are underway to strengthen child protection mechanisms through crucial policy reforms, impactful awareness campaigns, the enforcement of birth registration laws, and proactive strategies to prevent child abuse and harmful traditional practices.

This includes capacity-building initiatives and the roll-out of a comprehensive child protection management system.

The UNICEF $7 million partnership with the Sindh government’s education department aims at reducing the number of out-of-school children, fostering early learning opportunities, strengthening educational data management, and elevating the professional skills of teachers. The chief minister said that there was a dedicated focus on enhancing adolescent learning and providing valuable skill-building opportunities, particularly for girls.

The $16.8 million Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) Initiatives in this sector are geared towards developing climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure, providing essential policy support, and building local capacity.

According to the CM, the community engagement was a central pillar to ensure the long-term sustainability of these vital services. He added that progress on these vital initiatives was rigorously monitored by a high-level Steering Committee under the Chief Secretary.

CM Murad Ali Shah expressed his sincere appreciation for UNICEF’s consistent technical and financial support. He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s unwavering commitment to deepening its collaboration with UNICEF to achieve lasting developmental impact for children and vulnerable communities across Sindh.