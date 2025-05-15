Entire Sindh budget not enough to restore 20,000 rain-hit schools: minister

Provincial education Minister of Sindh, Syed Sardar Shah, addressed the media regarding educational issues and developmental schemes for the upcoming budget on Wednesday at Deputy Commissioner Darbar Hall Larkana.

Consultations with local stakeholders in the Larkana region are underway to resolve educational challenges.

Syed Sardar Shah stated that some issues will be prioritized in the budget for immediate resolution, while others will require more time. A follow-up meeting on these matters will be held in July.

The minister confirmed that stalled recruitment processes, previously halted due to judicial decisions, have now resumed. Plans are being made to activate the school repair and construction system at the local level.

The Education Department will recruit guards and sanitary workers locally, and school administrations will be entrusted with purchasing school furniture.

Syed Sardar Shah highlighted that 40,000 schools in Sindh were fully or partially destroyed by rains. Even Sindh’s entire development budget cannot fully restore 20,000 schools. Currently, restoration work is ongoing for 5,000 schools. The Federal government pledged Rs. 5 billion for recovery, of which Rs. 1 billion has been disbursed so far.

Last year, furniture was wrongly allocated to closed schools, leading to disciplinary action against responsible officers. Teacher shortages in schools, including those in Dokri, will be resolved by June, he added.