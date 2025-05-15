Issues of electronic dealers to be resolved on priority basis. Dharejo

Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the issues of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association will be resolved on priority basis. This he said while talking to a delegation of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association here in his office.

On this occasion Muhammad Rizwan Irfan President Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, VP Saleem Memon, General Secretary Haji Nasir Khan Turk, Chairman A.H. Muhammad Farooq, Chairman Regal Area Safeer Butt and others were also present.

The members of the delegation apprised Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about their issues. He assured them that all measures would be taken within legal frame to address their issues. The members of the delegation thanked Jam Ikramullah Dharejo for his cooperation.