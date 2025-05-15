Smoke-emitting vehicles face ban

The Government of Sindh has launched a strict crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles across Karachi as part of its Vehicular Emission Control Campaign, which began on May 5 and will continue until May 29. The initiative, led by the Sindh Department of Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development, is being carried out under a zero-tolerance policy ordered by the department’s Secretary, Agha Shah Nawaz.

In coordination with the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and the traffic police, the campaign aims to curb air pollution caused by unfit and poorly maintained vehicles in the city.

According to official data, 133 vehicles have been inspected over the past nine days. Of these, 94 passed the emissions test, while 39 were found non-compliant and were issued on-the-spot challans (fines). Red stickers are being placed on the violators, serving as a 15-day warning to repair the vehicle, after which legal action may result in the vehicle being taken off the road. Green stickers indicate compliance with environmental standards.

Secretary Agha Shah Nawaz made it clear that there will be “zero tolerance, zero leniency” for those violating environmental laws. “No smoke-emitting vehicle will be allowed to remain on the road. Those that fail to meet environmental standards belong in workshops, not on Karachi’s roads,” he said.

He further emphasised that the campaign is not simply a traffic enforcement drive but a public health mission. “This is about protecting the air that our children and elders breathe. It’s about clean air for all,” he added.

The Secretary has also instructed field officers to enforce the campaign strictly and warned of disciplinary action against any official found negligent. Citizens have been urged to ensure their vehicles meet fitness and emission standards, as authorities continue daily inspections across the city.

“Clean air is a fundamental right. This is not just the government’s fight – it is a shared responsibility of every citizen,” Agha Shah Nawaz said.

The government has pledged to continue intensive monitoring and enforcement until the end of the campaign, positioning it as a key step towards tackling Karachi’s growing air pollution problem.