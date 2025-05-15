12 hostages freed in police operation in Khairpur

Following the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the police conducted an operation against bandits in Khairpur, resulting in the rescue of 12 hostages. The spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s office on Wednesday confirmed that the operation is part of an ongoing effort to tackle lawbreakers and bandits. The Chief Minister has ordered the continuation of operations against those violating the law, emphasizing the need to ensure the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property.