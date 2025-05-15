1.3m Afghan refugees repatriated from Pakistan, NA informed

Parliamentary Secretary Mukhtar Ahmad Malik informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that approximately 1.3 million Afghan refugees have been repatriated from Pakistan so far.

Responding to a question raised by MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan during the National Assembly session, Malik stated that around 3 million Afghan refugees had been residing in Pakistan. Of these, 813,000 hold Afghan Citizen Cards (ECC), while 1.3 million possess Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

He emphasized that under the One Document Regime, Afghan nationals who wish to enter Pakistan for medical treatment, education, or business purposes are welcome, provided they obtain the appropriate visa and carry valid documentation.

Terrorism

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said that terrorism has inflicted a devastating toll on Pakistan, claiming the lives of over 90,000 people, including civilians, security personnel and law enforcement officials.

Responding to a Point of Order raised by Sunni Ittehad Council MNA, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, he said Pakistan has paid a steep price in the war against terror, both in terms of human lives and economic losses, which run into hundreds of billions of Dollars.

He emphasized that in the aftermath of terrorist attacks, security forces and law enforcement agencies have relentlessly pursued and neutralized the perpetrators to safeguard cities and communities.

Commenting on the resurgence of terrorist activities in the country, Dr. Tariq questioned the underlying factors behind this new wave of violence.

He raised concerns about foreign involvement, saying that investigations point toward the presence of Indian-backed proxy groups operating within Pakistan, which are being actively targeted and dismantled by security agencies.

“The core driver of the ongoing conflict with India is the presence of these foreign-sponsored elements. Our forces are engaged in a broader national effort to neutralize such threats,” he said.

Dr. Tariq reiterated the government’s commitment to the full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), stressing that it is being enforced nationwide.

He also highlighted the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister in Apex Committee, where decisions are taken through consensus and inter-agency coordination.

The minister clarified that military and law enforcement operations are not arbitrary but are intelligence-driven, targeting areas where terrorists have established safe havens and are planning attacks.

“There is a strong, unified demand from the people of Pakistan to eliminate terrorism in all its forms,” the minister said, adding, “We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty and commend the unwavering courage of those who continue to defend the nation.”

PIA

Pakistan’s national airline, PIA, has been operating in profit since March 2024, Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar informed the National Assembly during the Question Hour on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from MNA Sharmila Faruqi, Zeb Jaffar stated that irresponsible statements made on the floor of the House in the past had damaged the reputation and business of the airline. “The consequences of those remarks were felt by the country,” she added.

Jaffar said PIA has now resumed flights to the European Union, including two destinations in Europe, such as Paris. She also mentioned that the government had engaged in dialogue with the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which paved the way for restarting flights to Paris. Talks with UK aviation authorities are also underway.

In addition, discussions are ongoing with Turkish Airlines, which is expected to benefit Pakistani travelers. The government is actively working to expand PIA’s network to profitable routes, including the Middle East and North Africa.

Efforts to make the national airline more profitable are continuing, and their impact will become more visible in the coming months, she added.

Beggars

The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday revealed a number of deported Pakistani beggars from across the world before the National Assembly (NA).

According to a written reply submitted by Ministry of Interior, since 2024, a total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from foreign countries.

Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, the NA was informed through a written response.

In 2024, 4,850 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad including a total of 4,498 beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, while 242 from Iraq

55 Pakistani beggars were deported from Malaysia, and 49 from the United Arab Emirates.

In 2025, 552 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad. Of these, 535 Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, and 9 from the UAE.

Additionally, 5 beggars were deported from Iraq, as per the Ministry of Interior.

Sports

Parliamentary Secretary Kiran Imran Dar informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that comprehensive measures are being taken to promote sports in the country, including the revival of departmental support and steps to depoliticize sports federations.

Responding to questions from lawmakers during the Question Hour, Dar acknowledged that Pakistan’s national hockey team has failed to qualify for international events since 2012 due to internal issues within the federation. She said the government has now introduced several reforms to boost sports development, particularly hockey.

“A model constitution for National Sports Federations has been introduced within the Pakistan Sports board framework, and policy guidelines have been issued to ensure timely elections in various federations,” she said. “Instructions have also been provided regarding foreign tours.”

Dar noted that the Pakistan Hockey Federation received a budget of Rs. 119 million. She emphasized that efforts are being made to eliminate politics from sports organizations to improve overall performance and transparency.

She added that, following the 18th Amendment, sports have become a provincial subject, but the Federal government continues to support athletes showing promise at international levels, including enhancing rewards for outstanding performances.

In response to supplementary questions from MNAs Dr. Nafisa Shah, Samina Khalid Ghurki, and Shehryar Afridi, Dar said 44 sports federations are currently active in the country and that promising talent is being nurtured through training and opportunities at the national level.

Highlighting a recent achievement, she mentioned that Pakistan’s hockey team was runner-up in a 2024 tournament, after which the Prime Minister announced a cash reward of Rs. 1 million for each player.

She also confirmed that departmental sports support, which was previously discontinued, has been reinstated to provide stable platforms for athletes across various disciplines.

Patients visit

Representatives of families affected by thalassemia and hemophilia visited the National Assembly on Wednesday, where they observed the proceedings of the House.

Upon their arrival, they were warmly welcomed by the Deputy Speaker, and members of the Assembly greeted them with desk-thumping as a gesture of support and solidarity.

The visit aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by patients suffering from these lifelong blood disorders and to seek greater attention from lawmakers towards their healthcare needs.