Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a heatwave in the country from May 15 till May 19. In a notification issued today, the PMD said that temperature during the day in Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan will likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal from May 15 to May 20. Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain five to seven degrees Celsius above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from May 15 to May 19, added the PMD. “A westerly weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on 19th May (evening/night). Rainwind/thunderstorm (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on 19th/20th May.” The PMD has also advised citizens to take precautionary measures and directed concerned ito take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.