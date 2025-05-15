Positive role of opposition vital to strengthen democratic institution: CM

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the positive role of the opposition is a guarantee of the stability of democracy and province and our government is committed to the principles of transparency and consultation.

He expressed these views while talking to opposition party members of the assembly led by Leader of the Opposition Mir Younis Aziz Zehri called on him here.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held on the budget of the new fiscal year and the overall situation of the province.

While talking to the members of the assembly, Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that a strategy has been adopted to take all stakeholders along for the development of the province and public welfare.

He said that the public interest and the needs of the province would be given priority in the budget of the new fiscal year, while consultation of public representatives also plays a key role in the preparation and implementation of development projects.

The CM emphasized that the current government is determined to take all political forces together and lead Balochistan on the path of development and prosperity.

Balochistan Youth Policy

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that practical measures were being taken to provide all opportunities to youth under Balochistan Youth Policy (BYP).

He said this while talking to Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani who called on him here.

They discussed different issues including implementation of Balochistan Youth Policy, development projects and mutual interests during the meeting.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti assured him for full implementation of the Youth Policy and said that a zero tolerance policy is being adopted for negligence on the issue of Youth Policy.

He said that youth are providing technical education in order to make them expert to get jobs in abroad countries saying that some of skilled youth have been sent to foreign countries for jobs.

The CM said that steps are being taken to develop all sectors of the province with the aim to provide facilities to masses in their respective areas.

On this occasion, Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani expressed his full confidence on the leadership of Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and said that the Youth Policy would change the future of the youth of Balochistan and bring a revolution in every field including education, health and technology.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for paying attention on durable development of the Balochistan and implementing of the Youth policy.