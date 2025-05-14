PCB announces ticket details for rescheduled PSL matches starting may 17

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially released ticket information for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, now set to take place from May 17 to May 25 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for matches scheduled on May 8, 9, and 10 — Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings — can now use the same tickets for the rescheduled games on May 17, 18, and 19, respectively.

Additionally, the PCB announced that the May 18 matchday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will feature a double-header. Therefore, tickets issued for the May 9 match can be used to attend both games on May 18. This adjustment provides added value for ticket holders.

Those who bought tickets for the Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and the Final will also be able to use them according to the new dates. The final is scheduled for May 25 in Lahore, marking the conclusion of the tournament disrupted by regional conflict.

Moreover, fans can buy tickets for the remaining league and playoff matches online or through designated TCS branches. The PCB clarified that only matches originally scheduled in Multan on May 5 and 10, and the Rawalpindi Qualifier, are eligible for full refunds.

Tickets collected from TCS centers must be returned to the same branches. The PCB assured fans that the refund process will be announced in due time. These updates come as the PSL resumes after delays caused by the recent conflict between Pakistan and India.