Kanwal Shauzab slams Aliya Khan in leaked PTI video

PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab has reacted strongly to the recent leak of a video in which she is seen speaking critically about Aliya Khan, sister of PTI founder. The footage, reportedly from an internal online party meeting, has triggered significant backlash and internal debate within the party.

Kanwal Shauzab clarified that the meeting was a private party discussion and should never have been made public. She expressed concern that leaking internal conversations damages the party’s unity and weakens its overall structure. According to her, such actions threaten the party’s long-term stability.

She further emphasized that anyone given a position by the PTI founder deserves respect. Shauzab claimed that a certain individual is actively running a campaign against her and Barrister Gohar, creating unnecessary division and confusion within the ranks.

Speaking about the content of the leaked video, Kanwal said her remarks were being misinterpreted. She stated that her comments were not aimed at Barrister Gohar, but instead referred to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She insisted her message was being twisted for political gain.

In the leaked clip, Kanwal expressed frustration over Aliya Khan’s dismissive remarks about Gohar, reportedly saying, “Who is Gohar?” Shauzab voiced concern over such attitudes and questioned who would respect the party if its own leaders disregarded key positions and organizational roles.

Towards the end of the video, Kanwal Shauzab is heard saying that if she meets Aliya Khan again, she will confront her directly. She added that Aliya should either officially join politics or stop interfering in party matters in a way that harms PTI. The video has added fuel to growing tensions within the party, as leaders call for unity and discretion in handling internal affairs.