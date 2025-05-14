Pakistan’s brave soldiers avenge 1971: PM Shehbaz lauds armed forces’ decisive victory

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan’s brave soldiers have taken “revenge for 1971” by delivering a powerful and historic response to recent Indian aggression. Addressing troops and officers in Pesarur Cantt, he praised the armed forces for their courage and military skill, saying that their actions have now become a golden chapter in the nation’s history.

He emphasized that if India had dared to damage Pakistan’s dams, “we would have reduced their Baglihar Dam to rubble.” The Prime Minister also warned India against misjudging Pakistan’s patience, reiterating that water remains a red line for the country. He firmly stated that Pakistan will protect its water rights at any cost and will not surrender them under any pressure.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the unmatched bravery of Pakistan’s troops who stopped the enemy from advancing even an inch. He said Indian claims of surpassing Pakistan in conventional warfare had been crushed. The Prime Minister praised the “decisive and immediate” response by the Pakistan Army on May 9 and 10, calling it a clear demonstration of the nation’s defensive capabilities.

In addition, the Prime Minister criticized India’s aggression, which reportedly targeted civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. He called these actions shameful and a violation of international laws. Pakistan, he said, had even offered neutral investigations into the Pehalgam incident, which India refused—choosing arrogance and false narratives over truth and accountability.

Accompanied by Army Chief General Asim Munir and senior government officials, Prime Minister Shehbaz visited the frontlines of “Operation Bunyān Marsūs,” where he received detailed briefings on the operations. He commended the soldiers’ morale and praised their courage and readiness to defend the homeland.

Lastly, he stated that Pakistan’s armed forces not only defended national borders but also uplifted the dignity of the country’s 240 million people. While asserting Pakistan’s desire for regional peace, Shehbaz warned India not to mistake this for weakness. He said that Pakistan has sent a clear message to the world—no power can threaten its sovereignty.