Special program in British parliament honoring Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Yesterday, a special event was held in the British Parliament to honor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the former Governor of Punjab and the first Muslim Member of the British Parliament. The program, organized by Manchester MP Afzal Khan, aimed to recognize Chaudhry Sarwar’s significant contributions to British politics, community service, and his vital role in promoting unity and solidarity globally.

In 1997, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made history by becoming the first Muslim elected to the British Parliament. Since then, he has played a pivotal role not only in the UK and Pakistan but also in promoting global solidarity and brotherhood.

Hosting the event, MP Afzal Khan expressed his pride, stating, “Today, we come together to honor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, whose contributions to British politics and community cohesion are invaluable. We pay tribute to his lifelong dedication and achievements.”

The event saw a remarkable turnout of British Parliament members and House of Lords representatives, including:

Torsten Bell MP

Torsten is the Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury and is the Under-Secretary of State for Pensions. Before entering Parliament he was Chief Executive of the Resolution Foundation and served as a special adviser to the Chancellor of Exchequer Alistair Darling during the financial crisis in 2008/9.

+ Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP

Minister of State for Social Security and Disability and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

+ Rushanara Ali MP (Minister for Democracy and Minister for Homlessness)

+ Lord Wajid Khan (Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

+ Rt Hon Lord Des Browne (former Secretary of State for Defence and former Secretary of State for Scotland)

+ Rt Hon Baroness Margaret Curran (former MSP and Scottish Government Minister for Communities and Social Justice)

+ Afzal Khan MP (Trade envoy for Turkey)

+ Yasmin Qureshi MP (Trade envoy for Pakistan)

+ Imran Hussain MP

+ Dr Zubair Ahmad MP

+ Naz Shah MP

+ Mohammad Yasin MP

+ Pamela Nash MP

+ Dr Rupa Huq MP

+ Baroness Uddin

+ Lord Rami Ranger

+ Lord Qurban Hussain

+ Anum Qaisar former MP for Airdrie and Schotts

+ Virendra Sharma former MP for Southall

+ Faisal Rasheed former MP

The speakers commended Chaudhry Sarwar’s efforts in fostering peace between Pakistan and India and acknowledged his contributions to peace and brotherhood worldwide. They emphasized that the UK deeply misses Chaudhry Sarwar’s presence and expressed a strong desire for him to rejoin the community, especially in light of his positive impact on global harmony.

In his concluding remarks, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed heartfelt gratitude to MP Afzal Khan, the British Parliament members, and the community members who traveled from various parts of the UK to attend the event. He reaffirmed his commitment to working for peace and community cohesion, whether in the UK or Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts to address current challenges and assured continued support for unity and peace initiatives.

The program was also attended by numerous community leaders, including Raja Mazhar Hayat, Aneel Musarrat, Imam Qasim, Atta Haq, Hanif Khan, Wajahat Ali Khan, Chaudhry Mohammad Liaqat, Shehzada Hayat, Masood Khan, Raja Iqbal, Zaheeruddin, Mona Baig, Mushtaq Lashari, and Sajjad Butt. They all paid tribute to Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for his unwavering dedication and service.