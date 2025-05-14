Mohsin Naqvi visits Indian drone attack victim at Rawalpindi hospital, vows best medical care

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi on Tuesday to meet Tauqeer Abbas, a civilian injured in an Indian drone attack near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Abbas, who lost his cousin Ali Haider in the same attack, is currently undergoing treatment for a serious eye injury.

During the visit, Naqvi praised Abbas’ bravery and offered his condolences for the loss of Ali Haider. He also directed hospital officials to ensure top-quality treatment, especially for the victim’s eye injury, and assured that the government would cover all medical expenses.

The minister offered prayers for Abbas’ speedy recovery and emphasised that the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s martyrs must never be forgotten. He noted the courage and selflessness of Abbas, Haider, and their cousin Manzoor Faisal, who supported their families by selling cheeseburgers outside the stadium.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army had reported that it intercepted and shot down around 30 Israeli-made Herop drones launched by India on May 8. These drones, targeting both civilian and military installations, were successfully neutralised across multiple cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and others.

The military also responded strongly along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in the Pando sector, where Pakistani forces destroyed India’s battalion headquarters in Nanga Tak. Explosions were reported in several areas as Pakistan’s air defence systems intercepted the UAVs mid-air.

This incident marked the first successful combat takedown of Israel’s Heron MK 2 drone—a high-altitude surveillance UAV. According to ISPR, these aggressive actions by India were met with decisive force, ensuring both civilian and military security was maintained.