Four-day trial week announced for may 9 riot cases in Lahore

To fast-track the legal process in the high-profile May 9, 2023, riot cases, Lahore’s anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) have increased the frequency of hearings from three to four days a week. This change comes in response to a directive from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which ordered that all related cases be concluded within four months. The cases are being heard inside Kot Lakhpat Jail and will now proceed every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The cases stem from violent protests that erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were arrested for allegedly attacking military installations, with Jinnah House in Lahore among the most prominent targets. The Lahore High Court registrar officially issued the revised trial schedule to accelerate progress on these sensitive and politically charged cases.

Currently, 14 cases are under trial in jail, with many of the accused facing charges of terrorism, arson, and sedition. The government has emphasized the importance of ensuring due process while also maintaining national security and rule of law. The ATCs are handling the jail trials to prevent disruptions and security risks posed by public court appearances.

In December 2024, the Pakistan Army announced that the remaining 60 PTI supporters held in military custody had been convicted by the Field General Court Martial. The military’s media wing, ISPR, stated that each convict received full legal rights, including access to legal counsel, and that all proceedings followed due process. Among those convicted were Hassaan Khan Niazi, Imran Khan’s nephew, and two retired military officers. Their sentences range from two to ten years of rigorous imprisonment, depending on the severity of their involvement.

This recent push to expand hearing days is part of a broader effort by the judiciary and state institutions to bring closure to the aftermath of the May 9 unrest. With high political and public interest surrounding these trials, the decision marks a significant step toward resolving one of the most controversial episodes in recent political memory.