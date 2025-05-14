Tragic road accidents in Lahore and Karak claim 9 lives, leave several injured

LAHORE – A horrifying road accident in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area claimed the lives of five people when a speeding dumper truck crushed three rickshaws and two motorcycles. Rescue teams also confirmed that four others sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The dumper reportedly suffered brake failure, causing it to lose control and run over multiple vehicles. The truck eventually overturned due to the impact, and one of the rickshaws was completely destroyed. Emergency teams rushed the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Rescue officials stated that the injured are in critical condition, and efforts are ongoing to provide them with necessary medical care. The incident caused panic in the area and prompted authorities to review road safety measures for heavy vehicles.

In a separate incident on the same day, four people lost their lives in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Karak’s Ghandi Mir Khan Khel area near Umarabad. One person was seriously injured in the crash, local police reported.

The victims, aged between 20 and 30 years, were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and have urged motorcyclists to follow traffic rules to avoid such tragedies.

These back-to-back accidents highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and regular maintenance checks for heavy vehicles. Authorities are being urged to take swift action to prevent further loss of innocent lives on the roads.