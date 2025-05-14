Indian minister calls colonel Sofia Qureshi ‘sister of terrorists,’ sparks controversy

A senior leader of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay Shah, has sparked outrage by referring to Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a Muslim officer in the Indian Army, as the “sister of terrorists.” Shah’s controversial remarks came after Colonel Qureshi addressed a press conference about the damages inflicted by the Pakistan Army during Operation Sundar, representing the Indian Army.

Colonel Qureshi, who has served with distinction, provided the media with critical details regarding the casualties India suffered at the hands of Pakistan’s military. However, Shah, apparently displeased with the Muslim officer’s role, launched an attack on her character, making inflammatory comments during his speech. He accused Qureshi of being a part of a broader conspiracy and referred to her as a “sister of terrorists.”

Shah’s comments were laced with communal overtones, as he further stated that Prime Minister Modi, unable to take physical action, had instead sent “their society’s sister” to deal with Qureshi. His remarks quickly gained attention for their divisive and inflammatory nature.

The Congress Party condemned Shah’s comments, calling them unjustified and disrespectful. They demanded his resignation, arguing that such remarks were damaging to the fabric of India’s pluralistic society. In response, Congress workers staged protests outside Shah’s residence, with some defacing his nameplate in symbolic protest against the remarks.

This controversy has put the BJP in a difficult position, as the party has faced ongoing criticism for stoking religious divides. The incident continues to be a subject of heated debate among Indian political circles.