Peshawar launches safe city project after 18-year delay to combat crime and terrorism

PESHAWAR – After a delay of 18 years, work has finally begun on the long-awaited Safe City Project in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities believe this project will play a key role in reducing crime and improving security in the city.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed that the project will be completed within six months. He also mentioned that the Punjab government is offering technical assistance to ensure smooth and timely execution.

The Safe City Project involves installing advanced surveillance systems, security cameras, and monitoring tools across Peshawar. According to IG Zulfiqar, these measures will help law enforcement agencies respond more quickly to criminal activities and terrorist threats.

Moreover, the project is expected to boost public confidence in law enforcement and improve coordination between different security departments. IG KP said the technology-driven initiative will act as a “force multiplier” in the fight against organized crime and terrorism.

Previously, the project faced numerous delays due to administrative, political, and funding issues. However, with current progress and inter-provincial support, officials are hopeful it will finally bring the long-promised benefits to Peshawar’s residents.

In conclusion, the launch of the Safe City Project marks a major step forward in securing Peshawar. As similar projects in cities like Lahore and Karachi show positive results, expectations are high that Peshawar will soon follow the same path to improved safety.