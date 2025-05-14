Imran Khan’s release crucial for national unity, says barrister Saif after victory over India

PESHAWAR – Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has called for the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying it is essential for preserving national unity. He made these remarks while commenting on the recent national spirit following Pakistan’s victory against India, which he described as a moment that has united the country.

Barrister Saif stressed that the Pakistani nation has come together in celebration of this historic win, and that momentum must be maintained. He said the government should seize this opportunity to heal internal divisions by ending what he called politically motivated cases against the PTI founder. “If reconciliation is possible with adversaries, it should certainly be possible with our own people,” he added.

He emphasized that Imran Khan is a popular national leader and keeping him in jail under what he described as “fake charges” is only widening divisions in the nation. According to him, continuing to detain Imran Khan will further destabilize the already polarized political landscape and undermine national unity.

The KP adviser also criticized the federal government, urging it not to waste this moment of unity. “This is a golden chance for the government to demonstrate leadership by abandoning its authoritarian tactics,” he said. He also accused the current administration of ignoring the public sentiment in favor of political vendettas.

Barrister Saif highlighted the role of PTI during the recent conflict with India, saying the party stood firmly with the armed forces. He praised PTI’s social media team for actively countering Indian narratives and misinformation online. “PTI’s digital warriors successfully exposed India’s false propaganda and defended Pakistan’s image globally,” he said.

In conclusion, Barrister Saif reiterated that national unity requires trust and reconciliation at home. Releasing Imran Khan, he argued, would be a powerful step toward restoring political balance and public confidence in state institutions.