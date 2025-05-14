Pakistan boosts reserves as SBP receives $1.023 billion IMF loan under EFF

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received a $1.023 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. This disbursement will be added to SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending May 16, 2025, offering much-needed support for Pakistan’s economy amid rising fiscal challenges.

This latest release follows the IMF Executive Board’s approval last week after Pakistan successfully met key performance targets. These include maintaining a primary fiscal surplus, raising the tax-to-GDP ratio, and meeting provincial fiscal goals. The EFF, a 37-month programme, aims to help countries facing balance-of-payments issues.

In addition to the EFF, Pakistan also participates in the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which targets climate resilience over a 28-month period. However, the current tranche solely relates to the EFF. Economic experts believe this financial injection will not only stabilize reserves but also boost investor confidence in Pakistan’s financial management.

Meanwhile, budget discussions between Pakistan and the IMF have shifted to an online format. The IMF delegation, which was expected to arrive in the country on May 14, couldn’t travel as scheduled. As a result, virtual negotiations on budget planning are now underway and are expected to continue until May 16.

During the talks, Pakistan’s economic team will present budget proposals, focusing on revenue targets and spending plans. Sources reveal that special efforts will be made to convince the IMF to reduce the tax burden on the already struggling salaried class. Finance Ministry and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials are leading the discussions on behalf of Pakistan.