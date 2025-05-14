PSX stays bullish, gains 1,278 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,278.16 more points, a positive change of 1.09 percent, closing at 118,575.89 points as compared to 117,297.73 points on the last trading day. A total of 684,294,646 shares were traded during the day as compared to 732,877,141 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 52.586 billion against Rs 30.382 billion on the last trading day. As many as 462 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 221 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 41,734,903 shares at Rs 1.26 per share, Maple Leaf with 41,052,877 shares at Rs 75.92 per share and Sui South Gas with 35,773,773 shares at Rs 32.79 per share. PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 850.88 per share closing at Rs 9,359.63 whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs 97.35 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,557.37. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 154.22 per share price, closing at Rs 8,911.00, whereas the runner-up Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 90.58 decline in its per share price to Rs 7,074.09.