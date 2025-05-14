Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, May 14, 2025


SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

News Desk

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) made public its accounts for the year ended June 30, 2024, announcing a massive consolidated profit of Rs8.3 billion during the period.

The profit is a complete turnaround from a loss of Rs836 million incurred by SSGC in the same period of the preceding year, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs9.41 in the 12 months compared to a loss per share (LPS) of Re0.95 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The profit was driven by a massive gain made by the utility on account of other income.

SSGC’s net sales (after tariff adjustments) rose to Rs465.8 billion in July-June 2024 compared to Rs451.5 billion in the same period the previous year, an increase of over 3%. On the other hand, the company’s cost of sales increased to Rs455.5 billion, a jump of nearly 8%.

Resultantly, the company, which is involved in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Balochistan, posted a gross profit of Rs10.4 billion, a decrease of over 63% as compared to a gross profit of Rs28.2 billion in SPLY. On a consolidated basis, the company saw its other expenses stand at Rs32.2 billion compared to Rs43.2 billion, a decline of nearly 26%.

On the other hand, SSGC’s other income rose to Rs46.97 billion, compared to Rs23.28 billion in SPLY, up over 101%.

Consequently, SSGC’s profit before finance cost and taxation clocked in at Rs25.1 billion in FY24, as compared to an operating profit of Rs8.2 billion in SPLY, an increase of 206%. The cost of finance increased to Rs13.4 billion in the period ended July 30, 2024, compared to Rs8.6 billion in SPLY, a jump of over 55%. During the period SSGC paid only Rs2.4 billion in taxes.

