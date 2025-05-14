Ameer Gilani reacts to Mawra Hocane’s removal from ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ poster

Actor Ameer Gilani, husband of showbiz A-lister Mawra Hocane, reacts after she was removed from the poster of her Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Amidst the ongoing conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, it was noticed on Monday that all the actors from the country, who have previously worked in Bollywood films, were edited out of the movies’ posters on Spotify.

According to the details, Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane, who have played starring roles in films like ‘Raees’, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’, were removed from the posters of their Bollywood titles on the audio-streaming app. This move followed the ceasefire announcement between nuclear-powered nations after Saturday’s Operation Bunyanun Marsous, Pakistan Armed Forces’ strong response to India’s unprovoked aggression following the recent Pahalgam incident.

In response to Bollywood’s ‘hilarious’ act of cropping out artists, including his wife Hocane, from their albums’ covers, actor Ameer Gilani turned to his Instagram stories to suggest, “Instead of editing our stars that added quality to their projects, perhaps they should edit their scripts and make quality projects.”

Besides her husband, Hocane also got support from fellow actor Hina Altaf, who remained unbothered by India’s bizarre move. “Kia fark parta hai (how does it matter). She’s here, strong and solid with her own people,” she wrote for the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ actor.