Fahad Mustafa has a message for India

Pakistani superstar and game show host Fahad Mustafa sends out a clear message to India as he expresses pride in the country’s leadership and armed forces, for the strong response to the unprovoked aggression from neighbours.

During the latest episode of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ on Sunday, Fahad Mustafa opened up on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, when he asserted, “Pakistan cannot be wiped off the world map.”

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star expressed his pride in Pakistan’s armed forces and the country’s leadership and continued, “It is not a country under any extremist leadership, driven by Hindutva. Instead, we take pride in the peaceful co-existence of all religions, be it Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus or Christians and believe in giving equal love and respect to our minorities as well.”

In light of the situation, he also gave massive credit to the media channels of the country for their responsible reporting of the matter, based only on facts.

In the end, Mustafa light-heartedly warned India against such unprovoked attacks in future and concluded, “It’s not a Bollywood movie. This is how it is done in real life, so enjoy.”

Notably, his reaction followed the ceasefire announcement between nuclear-powered nations after Saturday’s Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous, Pakistan Armed Forces’ strong response to India’s unprovoked aggression following the recent Pahalgam incident.

For the unversed, the announcement by US President Donald Trump had followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy.