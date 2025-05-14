Hina Altaf calls out celebrities who remained silent through India-Pakistan conflict

Without taking any particular names, actor-VJ Hina Altaf called out her fellow Pakistani artists who remained silent through the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Hina Altaf criticised her fellow artists from Pakistan who chose silence over the country during the ongoing conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, as she predicted their upcoming acts of patriotism during the Independence Day celebrations. The ‘Matam’ actor noted, “Jo jo chup thy, abhi 14 August ayega, ye sab ayengay flag lay kay, Quotes lagaengay, Green or white kapray pehnegay (All of them who were silent throughout, will come out with Pakistan’s flag, wearing green and white clothes and writing patriotic quotes on August 14).” “I’m not a bitter person, but me tou nahi bhoolunge (I will never forget),” she asserted. Though she refrained from taking any names, Altaf slammed in the end, “Ye apka dar nahi hai. Emaan ki kamzori kehty hain isko (More than any fear, this is sadly your lack of faith).”