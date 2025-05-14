Ceasefire at risk if India doesn’t restore water treaty: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan did not consider deploying nuclear warheads to strike India when the tensions between the two countries mounted last week.

The deputy prime minister, in an interview with CNN, said that Pakistan “had no choice” but to launch strikes in “self-defense” following India’s May 7 cross-border attacks.

Terming India’s strikes a “war” and a “wishful attempt to establish its hegemony” in Kashmir, he said, “There are certain times when you have to take very serious decisions… We were very sure that our conventional capacity and capabilities are strong enough that we will beat them both in air and on ground.”

While the ceasefire agreement has so far appeared to hold, Dar told the interviewer that long-term negotiations between the two parties were “not done yet.”

“We still hope sense will prevail,” he remarked.

He said that it was in the interest of everybody not to delay or to leave such issues beyond a certain reasonable time.

“(The Indians) had seen what happened in the sky,” he added. “They could see how serious the damage was.”

Deputy Prime Minister said that there was no direct contact between Indian or Pakistani officials, contradicting a previous assertion made by India’s director general of military operations, who reportedly received a message from his counterpart in Pakistan during the talks.

Instead, he said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio passed on the message that India was ready to stop the fighting.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to establishing a path for long-term peace and security that would provide “dignity for both sides.”

Calling Kashmir “the root cause of this regional instability” Ishaq Dar called for granting the self-determination right to the Kashmir people.

He reiterated that Pakistan was not behind last month’s attack in Pahalgam, saying, “We condemn terrorism in all forms and all manifestations.”

Dar added that he believed US President Donald Trump supported Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts.

“If they didn’t believe (in our efforts), they would not have cooperated the way (that they did),” Dar said, pointing to Trump’s social media post on “finding a solution” to the Kashmir conflict.

However, Dar warned that the already precarious ceasefire could be threatened if the water issue was not resolved in the coming talks, referring to the Indian decision of holding the bilateral Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Failure to resolve the water issue “will amount to an act of war,” Dar added.

Separately, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has demonstrated its ability to defend itself effectively in the face of external threats.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that India faced defeat at the hands of Pakistan’s armed forces and global humiliation.

Commenting on Modi’s speech, he said that his speech reflected denial and detachment from global realities.

His every word echoed the voice of his own defeat. Such profound disgrace cannot be washed away with empty rhetoric, he added.

He further said that India’s fate is currently in the hands of a person whose actions have led to its international isolation.

The senator added that even the previously settled Indus Waters Treaty has been politicized by India, while terrorism remains a mutual concern requiring serious dialogue.

He further said that lasting peace hinges on resolving the core issue of Kashmir in accordance with the will of the people and United Nations resolutions. “This conflict cannot be resolved through threats, blame games, drones, missiles or even nuclear weapons,” he said. “Only dialogue can lead to lasting solutions that benefit the people on both sides.”

Answering a question regarding dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that in his personal view PTI was never structurally prepared for genuine negotiations. He remarked that PTI’s politics revolve around a single individual and must move beyond hate-driven rhetoric if it is to engage democratically.