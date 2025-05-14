Existing curriculum not aligned to skill-based learning needs, say experts

In a key consultation meeting with District Education Officer Naeem Akbar Laghari, DEO Shahid Muhammad Sial, and DEO Madam Rukhsana Yasmin, held in collaboration with the Pakistan Coalition for Education, SYCOP, and the Society for Access to Quality Education, it was agreed to assess the skills gap in the education system and find workable solutions through reforms.

The meeting was part of Global Action Week for Education, aimed at promoting modern, skills-based learning and ensuring access to quality education for every child. Held at the District Education Officer’s office, the consultation stressed the need to integrate digital skills, critical thinking, emotional stability, and environmental education into the curriculum of government schools in line with 21st-century needs.

Challenges such as outdated curricula, lack of teacher training, and limited school-industry linkages were also discussed. Participants called for skills programmes suited to the local context.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Akbar Laghari said, “We should educate our children according to modern requirements.” DEO Shahid Muhammad Sial emphasised the need to introduce AI skills for students, while Madam Rukhsana Yasmin called for a focus on computer programming and health sciences for girls. She committed in writing to prioritise skill-based education in government schools.

Officials noted that with the right strategy, coordination, and resources, the district holds significant potential for promoting skills-based learning. Collaboration with platforms like PAGE was highlighted as essential for transparency and continuity. “It is the need of the hour that we equip the youth not only with traditional education but also with practical skills,” said one official, stressing that teacher training, curriculum innovation, and community involvement are the pillars of a strong education foundation.

The meeting concluded with written assurances from Muzaffargarh Education Department officials to launch skill-based modules and teacher training in ten pilot schools by September 2025. A press release issued by Umm Kalsom Sial reaffirmed the shared commitment to preparing the next generation for a rapidly changing world.