Turkish envoy calls on CJP

Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad on Tuesday. During the meeting, the Chief Justice warmly welcomed the esteemed guest and expressed his sincere gratitude for the exceptional hospitality extended by the Turkish judiciary during his recent official visit to Türkiye. The Chief Justice had visited Türkiye to participate in the 63rd Anniversary celebrations of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye. The Chief Justice highlighted the long-standing and cordial judicial relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in mutual respect, shared legal traditions, and deep cultural ties. He appreciated the ongoing cooperation in the field of judicial education and capacity building of various tiers of judicial system. Underscoring the significance of mutual learning and exchange of judicial best practices, the Chief Justice emphasized the need to broaden the scope of collaboration to include Pakistan’s district judiciary. He noted that structured exposure to Türkiye’s advancements in court management, digitization of judicial processes, and application of Artificial Intelligence in judicial systems would be highly beneficial for judicial officers at all levels. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the judiciaries of Pakistan and Türkiye through sustained institutional engagements and knowledge-sharing initiatives.