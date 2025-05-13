Pakistan seeks enhanced cooperation with Türkiye, says Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan met with Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan Nezera?lu in Islamabad, where the two leaders discussed the evolving political and strategic landscape in the region.

The meeting also focused on promoting international cooperation, particularly through the upcoming Kazan Forum.

During the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his appreciation for the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

He credited the hard work and dedication of the Pakistani armed forces for the country’s recent successes, stating that “Allah Almighty has granted Pakistan success.”

Aleem Khan also emphasized the importance of promoting regional cooperation while ensuring a responsible and proactive role for Pakistan on the international stage.

Dr. Irfan Nezera?lu congratulated Pakistan on its recent victory and praised the country’s defense strategy. He acknowledged the courage and determination displayed by Pakistan in responding to India’s aggression, noting that Pakistan’s defense capabilities remain robust. “The friendship between Turkey and Pakistan is unparalleled,” Nezera?lu remarked, highlighting the strong mutual goodwill shared by the peoples of both countries.

The discussion turned to the Kazan Forum, a key platform for regional cooperation and trade, where Khan expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening international ties. He revealed that Pakistan is eager to extend invitations to other nations to join the trade corridors in the forum, which aims to foster collaboration in various sectors.

In response, the Turkish Ambassador assured that Turkey would continue to fully support Pakistan, especially during challenging times. “We stand with Pakistan and will always lend our support to its endeavors on the global stage,” Nezera?lu said.