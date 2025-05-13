Earthquake tremors felt in Kalat, surrounding areas

Earthquake tremors were felt in Balochistan’s district Kalat and its surrounding areas earlier on Tuesday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located 35 kilometers east of Kalat. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers, though no significant damage or casualties have been reported so far. Local authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, urging residents to stay alert for any aftershocks.