AI, data-driven innovation take center stage at SAP’s Innovation Day

SAP successfully hosted its flagship event, Business Unleashed-Innovation Day, on May 8, 2025, at a local hotel. The event brought together an influential mix of thought leaders, SAP experts, customers, and partners to explore how the convergence of AI, data, and cloud technologies is redefining the future of enterprise innovation in Pakistan.

Regional SAP experts led the interactive sessions that thrived on engagement and meaningful outcomes. Ehsan Malik, President, Pakistan Business Council, provided an analyst’s perspective on enterprise trends and the value of connected data strategies. Mikhail Avetisov, SAP’s AI and Automation Expert, offered a deep dive into Joule AI and its transformative business applications. Faraz Ul Haq, Regional Solution Advisor – EMEA, SAP, shared how SAP SuccessFactors is shaping the future of work through AI-driven capabilities.

Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Afghanistan, stated, “To lead in today’s dynamic environment, businesses must integrate data, AI, and applications in ways that drive agility and growth.” He further emphasized the critical need for transformation in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. “We have entered a new era where the true power of enterprise management lies in the seamless integration of applications, data, and AI. This convergence is not just about efficiency-it is about unlocking entirely new possibilities. At SAP, we are enabling organizations to scale with confidence, innovate with purpose, and adapt at the speed of change. The future belongs to those who can harness intelligence across every layer of their business.”

A major highlight of the event was the Customer Spotlight segment, where leading enterprises such as K-Electric, Tapal Tea, and Martin Dow Group shared their success journeys and demonstrated how SAP technologies are enabling them to innovate, scale, and adapt more rapidly. Atif Aslam, Chief Information Officer, K-Electric, and Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, Chief Financial Officer, K-Electric; Muhammad Aamir Jameel, General Manager Information TechnologyTapal Tea; and Anum Jawed Akhai, Chief Growth Officer, Martin Dow Group and Director, Welnox, shared insights on how SAP solutions are helping their business drive innovation, ensure compliance, and build long-term resilience. Adoption of SAP marks a bold move toward cloud-based agility and operational excellence in the consumer goods sector.

The breakout sessions at SAP Innovation Day delivered deep dives into transformative solutions across finance, HR, and business operations. Attendees explored how SAP is redefining finance and procurement through AI-driven innovation, with a focus on unlocking the “Triple Crown” of procurement – insights, planning, and action – for greater strategic impact. In the HR space, participants discovered how AI-powered capabilities within SAP SuccessFactors are enabling organizations to build smarter, more connected workforces while elevating the employee experience and future-proofing HR operations. Another session highlighted how tools like Signavio, LeanIX, and WalkMe are empowering enterprises to manage business transformation more effectively, streamline complex processes, and support data-driven decision-making.

Different sessions at the event engaged the audience with hands-on insights into the latest innovations driving business transformation. Attendees discovered how SAP Business Data Cloud enabled context-rich data to fuel AI agents, solving complex challenges and enhancing process intelligence at scale. The sessions “GROW with SAP” and “RISE with SAP”, showcased how SAP’s cloud ERP applications, Business AI, and Business Data Cloud – unified by the SAP Business Technology Platform – delivered exceptional business value. Participants also heard directly from SAP customers who successfully leveraged these solutions to innovate and scale. Session on the SAP Business Suite, outlined the journey to continuous innovation through a comprehensive approach that included secure cloud operations, a proven methodology, and financial incentives – illustrated by real-world customer success stories.

The discourse through the day fostered valuable dialogue on collaboration, growth strategies, and ecosystem innovation.