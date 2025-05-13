The True Cost of War

As tensions between India and Pakistan erupted once again this May, we were reminded – not for the first time – of the dangerously thin line separating nationalism from nihilism. Over the course of a week, the region stood on the precipice of catastrophe, while civilians paid the price – in blood, bread, and bankruptcy.

Now, a ceasefire has been reached – brokered by the United States after intense diplomatic engagement and pressure from multiple partners including Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. But while the guns may have fallen silent – for now – the question remains: how long until the next spark reignites the flame?

It is not just missiles that were fired – it is trust that was eroded. Yet, this ceasefire offers a moment of reflection, a pregnant pause with the possibility of peace, if we choose to grasp it. But real peace cannot be outsourced – it must be owned by both parties, built on transparency, political will, and consistent dialogue. Wars are economically devastating. According to estimates cited by the UAE-based Foreign Affairs Forum, a conventional war between India and Pakistan could cost India between Rs 1,460 crore to Rs 5,000 crore per day. If the conflict had continued unchecked, the broader economic impact could have ballooned to $17.8 billion (Rs 1.34 lakh crore) daily for India. Pakistan, too, would have suffered deeply. During the 2001-2002 standoff, India incurred losses of $1.8 billion, while Pakistan bore costs of $1.2 billion – and today’s interconnected global economy makes such impacts even more crippling.

These figures don’t even include the indirect costs: panic in the markets, foreign investor withdrawal, a plunge in regional confidence. War is not just fought on battlefields – it is felt in the classrooms that shut, the hospitals that run out of supplies, the children who go to bed hungry as food prices soar. It is the shopkeeper in Lahore who has to shut down due to fear, and the mother in Amritsar who cannot find medicine for her child in a city on high alert. Despite their nuclear capabilities and defence budgets, both India and Pakistan remain alarmingly low on human development indicators. The UNDP Human Development Report 2024 lays it bare: India is home to over 234 million people living in poverty – the largest globally. Pakistan is not far behind, grappling with hunger, malnutrition, and lack of healthcare.

According to the FAO and WFP, more than 74% of Indians and 82% of Pakistanis cannot afford a healthy diet. Millions across both countries face daily struggles for survival – where electricity, clean water, and safe shelter are still not guaranteed. In such a context, to divert billions towards bombs instead of basic rights is nothing short of a moral failure.

So, who pays the true cost of war? Not arms dealers or ruling elites – but the poor child in Rajasthan sleeping on an empty stomach, and the family in Sindh who can’t afford life-saving medicine. Each drone launched, each bomb dropped, is not just a weapon – it is a school that wasn’t built, a hospital that wasn’t funded, a mother who couldn’t feed her child. It’s time to reframe our priorities. The true enemies are poverty, hunger, and climate catastrophe – not each other.

Throughout this crisis, Pakistan remained committed to peace. Even after unprovoked strikes by India on May 7th, including attacks on civilian areas, Pakistan responded after three days – with carefully calibrated strikes limited only to military installations. This was not retaliation for retaliation’s sake – it was a message: Pakistan will defend itself, but it does not seek war.

Even under fire, Pakistan’s leadership engaged international actors, urged diplomacy, and opened every possible channel to de-escalate. It was this diplomatic posture – supported by a powerful, precise response – that finally brought India to the table. The United States played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, proving once again that global leadership can, and must, be exercised in moments of great peril.

Pakistan’s history of offering dialogue, including after the Pulwama incident in 2019, shows a pattern – a conscious commitment to avoid war. While others beat the drums of conflict, Pakistan has sought solutions. That is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of maturity and foresight.

This is not weakness – it is wisdom. Pakistan understands that sustainable peace requires not just silence on the frontlines, but also proactive engagement, trust-building, and sustained diplomatic dialogue. There is a dangerous regional trend of conflating nationalism with militarism -But that game is deadly. In a region of 1.7 billion people, war is not a ‘strategic option.’ It is a collective suicide pact.

The idea that escalation equals strength is outdated. It endangers civilians, destroys infrastructure, and brings societies to the brink of collapse. A modern war would not be fought only on borders – it would shut down urban centers, rupture supply chains, trigger public health emergencies, and upend life as we know it.

History shows that wars may begin with nationalistic slogans, but they end with shattered cities, broken families, and generational trauma. And that is the true cost no budget can measure.

Let us choose another path: one of cooperation, regional prosperity, and peaceful coexistence.

We now have an opportunity to build real peace. To deliver clean water, not chemical weapons. In Pakistan, our position remains unchanged: we want peace, we seek dialogue, and we continue to believe diplomacy is the only sustainable path forward. In an era of climate shocks, regional food insecurity, and climate change, we cannot afford the illusion of war.

The youth of South Asia are watching. They want jobs. They want education, not escalation. They deserve a future that isn’t overshadowed by nuclear threats but illuminated by opportunity.

The future of South Asia depends on what we do now, and whether India, too, is ready to extend its hand for peace. Pakistan has done so. The ball is now in India’s court.

The writer is working as a researcher and can be reached at sheeba.asad @yahoo.com