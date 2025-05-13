Senior PPP leaders commend Pakistani action against Indian aggression

Senior leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday praised Pakistan’s response to recent Indian aggression, calling it a diplomatic and military success, and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to national unity and the Kashmir issue.

At a joint press conference, PPP leaders Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, and Nadeem Afzal Chan said Pakistan had demonstrated strength and resolve during the recent three-day standoff, which included the downing of Indian aircraft and drones.

Sherry Rehman acknowledged the role of international efforts in de-escalating the conflict, crediting U.S. President Donald Trump and other diplomatic partners with facilitating the ceasefire.

“Pakistan remains committed to peace but will defend its sovereignty when challenged,” she said.

Nayyar Bukhari said India could not unilaterally revoke the Indus Waters Treaty and called for a unified focus on both external threats and internal challenges.

He praised the government’s response and noted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s international engagement during the crisis.

Nadeem Afzal Chan referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest address as a reflection of strategic failure, stating it revealed “frustration and retreat.”

He added that Pakistan’s unity had countered efforts to sow political division.

The PPP reaffirmed its support for the armed forces and called for continued national solidarity on issues of sovereignty and Kashmir.

A full and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced on May 10 after days of heightened military exchanges that brought both nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of war.

The announcement was first made by US President Donald Trump and later confirmed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.