PNS HUNAIN visits Oman, conducts exercise Omani ship

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) HUNAIN visited Muscat, Oman during Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP). Upon arrival at the port, the ship was warmly welcomed by Omani authorities.

PNS HUNAIN and Royal Navy of Oman’s Ship, RNOV KHASSAB, carried out a bilateral passage exercise (PASSEX) in Gulf of Oman, reinforcing enduring Naval partnership between the two countries. The exercise aimed to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Earlier during stay at port, Commanding Officer of PNS HUNAIN called on senior leadership of Royal Navy of Oman. During these interactions, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed. Commanding Officer also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf to the people of Oman. In addition to high level interaction, various matters were discussed during professional engagement with Royal Navy of Oman Officers.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP missions to fulfill international obligations for maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation on the high seas and protect global commons.

Pakistan and Oman enjoy brotherly ties, with frequent Naval engagements focused on enhancing operational preparedness and mutual integration for ensuring safe and secure seas in the region.