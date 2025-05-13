Rahul Gandhi’s old speech on China-Pakistan alliance resurfaces amid current tensions

ISLAMABAD – A 2022 speech by Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral amid rising Pakistan-India tensions and China’s vocal support for Islamabad. In the resurfaced clip, Gandhi warned that India’s biggest strategic goal should be to prevent Pakistan and China from forming a united front.

The viral speech, delivered in the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha), shows Rahul Gandhi criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy. He stated that allowing Pakistan and China to come closer would be the “biggest crime” against the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that India must not live in illusion about the power standing before it. “Don’t underestimate the strength you’re facing,” he warned, suggesting that the Modi government had made key strategic errors in handling regional diplomacy.

The renewed attention to Gandhi’s remarks follows China’s strong support for Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan military escalation. Beijing’s backing of Islamabad has revived debates within India about the consequences of shifting regional alliances.

Moreover, the Congress leader’s warning is now being viewed as a prophetic statement by many on social media, who argue that India failed to maintain a strategic balance in its neighbourhood.

As tensions continue in the region, Gandhi’s past statements have sparked a new round of political discussion in India, with critics questioning whether Modi’s foreign policy choices have inadvertently strengthened ties between Islamabad and Beijing.