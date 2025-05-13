New report urges Pakistani workplaces to adopt family-friendly policies

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), UNICEF, and UN Women jointly launched a landmark report, “Mapping Family-Friendly Workplace Policies in Pakistan,” underscoring the critical role of family-friendly policies in supporting the social sector, businesses, employees, and Pakistan’s broader economic growth. The report offers valuable insights into how progressive workplace measures-such as parental leave, flexible working arrangements, and childcare support-can enhance employee well-being, child development, promote gender equality, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

“For the private sector, family-friendly policies have evolved beyond compliance or corporate goodwill-they are now essential for cultivating a modern, resilient, and high-performing workforce. Businesses that invest in supporting working parents benefit from stronger talent retention, lower absenteeism, and greater gender diversity. This report acts as a practical resource, presenting a variety of adaptable models for companies to tailor to their specific needs. It offers a starting point-or a next step-for organizations aiming to create more inclusive, supportive, and future-ready workplaces,” remarked Ehsan Malik, CEO of PBC.

Over 112 million children in Pakistan require care, yet formal childcare support remains limited, posing a significant challenge for working parents, particularly mothers striving to balance their professional and caregiving responsibilities.

“Family-friendly policies are key to unlocking children’s potential, empowering women, and driving economic growth in Pakistan,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “With only one in five women in the workforce, flexible work arrangements, access to affordable, quality childcare, and support for working mothers are essential. These policies foster early childhood development that shapes a child’s entire future and contributes towards a more inclusive, productive Pakistan.”

“When workplaces adopt family-friendly policies, they not only support parents-they help build a more gender-diverse and inclusive workforce. These policies challenge traditional gender roles, promote shared caregiving responsibilities, and contribute to shifting social norms both in households and at work. By enabling all caregivers-women and men alike-to thrive professionally while nurturing their families, we lay the foundation for stronger communities and a more equitable, prosperous future for Pakistan,” highlighted Jamshed Kazi, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan.

This comprehensive report examines family-friendly workplace policies in Pakistan with a focus on childcare initiatives and their impact on economic growth, gender equality, and workforce retention. Employing a mixed-methods design-including surveys, focus group discussions, in-depth interviews, and observational visits in urban centers such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad-the study integrates both quantitative and qualitative data to provide robust insights.

“An ideal workplace is one where both women and men are provided with equal opportunities, safety, and professional growth. We envision an environment where women are empowered to excel according to their talents, and men stand beside them as supportive and respectful colleagues. Together, women and men build stronger institutions, economic stability, and a more inclusive society. Mutual respect, collaboration, and equality at the workplace are the pillars that lead us toward a brighter and more developed Pakistan,” said Ms. Shaheena Sher Ali, Minister for Women Development, Government of Sindh, in her keynote speech.

The report urges businesses to start by understanding the needs of their employees and to explore sustainable childcare models appropriate to their industry. Offering flexible work arrangements and employer-supported childcare solutions are among the most effective ways to support working families and foster a more inclusive workforce.

The report also emphasizes the need to train managers to recognize and reduce bias around caregiving, build cross-sector partnerships to support childcare infrastructure, and embed family-friendly policies in business practices and operations to ensure long-term commitment to support working families.