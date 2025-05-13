Sindh Police boxer honored for defeating Indian opponent

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, met and honored Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi following his victory against an Indian opponent during a tense phase in Pakistan-India relations.

During the meeting at Central Police Office Karachi, IGP Sindh congratulated Shaheer Afridi on behalf of the police force and the nation, praising his outstanding performance and symbolic triumph in the boxing ring.

In recognition of his achievement, Shaheer Afridi was awarded one basic salary and a certificate of appreciation by IGP Sindh.

“Your passionate victory has doubled the national pride and joy, especially as our armed forces continue to thwart hostile intentions at the borders,” said IGP Sindh.

“The Sindh Police stands by you and looks forward to seeing you succeed further in the boxing arena.”

He added that Shaheer Afridi’s win is a result of his dedication, discipline, and unwavering commitment to his sport.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also commended DIGP Azfar Mahesar and SSP Ali Raza for their continuous encouragement and support of the athlete.

Highlighting the department’s commitment to promoting healthy activities, he stated, “Sindh Police has always supported sports and positive youth engagement.”

Shaheer Afridi secured a major victory on May 3rd in Bangkok, Thailand, by defeating India’s undefeated boxer Tarjot Singh in the fourth round. With this win, Shaheer Afridi is now ranked among the top 50 middleweight boxers in the world.