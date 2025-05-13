Portuguese and Spanish Delegation Visits Diamond Paints Factory to Strengthen International Ties

Lahore, Pakistan — Diamond Paints, Pakistan’s No.1 paint brand, proudly welcomed a distinguished delegation from Portugal and Spain to its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sundar Industrial Estate. The visit marked a significant step in fostering international partnerships and expanding Diamond Paints’ export footprint.

The delegation was given an exclusive guided tour of the factory, where they observed the comprehensive paint manufacturing process — from raw material processing to the final stages of production and quality control. The visitors commended Diamond Paints’ advanced technology, sustainable practices, and rigorous quality standards that have earned the brand a trusted reputation across Pakistan and growing markets abroad.

During the visit, in-depth discussions were held on prospective export opportunities and collaborative ventures aimed at strengthening trade relations between Pakistan, Portugal, and Spain. The dialogue underscored a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth in the global coatings industry.

Diamond Paints has recently expanded its export operations to several countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and the USA. With ongoing efforts to enhance international cooperation, the company aims to take Pakistani manufacturing excellence to new heights.

The visit concluded with a commitment to further dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the exploration of joint initiatives in the near future.