Uzma Bukhari engages with digital media during visit to Daily Times

Punjab’s Information Minister Uzma Bukhari visited the Daily Times news website on May 12, 2025, in a move that highlights her interest in digital media and public engagement.

During her online visit, the minister explored multiple sections of the platform, including updates on national affairs, political developments, and editorials. Her interaction reflects a growing trend among political leaders to stay connected with media narratives and understand public sentiment.

Known for its broad coverage of local and global news, Daily Times offers policymakers valuable insight into how current events are being reported and received. Bukhari’s visit shows her intent to remain informed through independent media channels.

Though specific details about her engagement with the site were not publicly disclosed, her online presence is seen as part of a broader shift in political communication—one that increasingly values digital visibility and responsiveness. As digital platforms continue to shape public discourse, political figures like Uzma Bukhari are turning to media websites not only for information but also to enhance transparency and build public trust.

Her visit signals a modern approach to governance, where staying informed and accessible through online channels plays a key role in leadership and public service.