Punjab information minister Uzma Bukhari applauds 365 news’ editorial policy during visit

Punjab’s Information Minister, Uzma Bukhari, visited Daily Times and 365 News, where she praised their editorial stance and responsible coverage of sensitive issues like the ongoing Pakistan-India tensions. She acknowledged the media outlet’s commitment to factual reporting and appreciated its professional approach to current affairs.

During her visit, she was warmly welcomed by Chief Operating Officer Mudassar Iqbal, Vice President and senior anchor Muneeb Farooq, and Executive Director News and Current Affairs Muhammad Usman. The minister toured various departments of the media office and interacted with the staff, showing keen interest in their work and operational processes.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzma Bukhari emphasized that protecting media workers’ rights and raising their voice is her top priority. She highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government has taken historic steps for the welfare of journalists over the past year. These measures, she said, reflect the government’s deep respect for the journalism profession.

She further noted that truthful and accurate news delivery is the core responsibility of every journalist. In her words, those who engage in fact-based reporting are the true torchbearers of truth. She added that the awards journalists receive are a recognition of their hard work and professional excellence.

Moreover, Uzma Bukhari revealed that concrete steps are being taken on the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to resolve the challenges journalists face. The government is also ensuring their protection and providing essential facilities to support their work.

In conclusion, the Information Minister reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening media freedom and encouraging ethical journalism. She praised 365 News once again for setting a positive example and assured that the government will continue supporting platforms that promote responsible media practices.